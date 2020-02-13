Short Interest in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Grows By 14.2%

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the January 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 119,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.

NASDAQ CACC traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $434.01. 4,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,918. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 29.49, a quick ratio of 29.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $443.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.08. Credit Acceptance has a 52-week low of $385.36 and a 52-week high of $509.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.34 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 44.06%. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens upgraded Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.17.

In other news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.41, for a total value of $2,132,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.43, for a total value of $442,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,525 shares of company stock worth $65,460,790. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $742,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

