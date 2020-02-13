Short Interest in Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CARV) Drops By 35.6%

Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CARV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the January 15th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Carver Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of Carver Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.47. 560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,064. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $6.05.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 19.05% and a negative return on equity of 112.50%.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

