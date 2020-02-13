Short Interest in Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Drops By 53.4%

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the January 15th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFST. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,702,000 after buying an additional 113,023 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $666,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 551,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after buying an additional 19,827 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BFST. Raymond James upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens upgraded Business First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Business First Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

BFST stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,931. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $348.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.23. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $26.30.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 20.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.