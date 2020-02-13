Short Interest in Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) Expands By 46.9%

Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 442,100 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the January 15th total of 300,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Blackrock Capital Investment news, CEO James Keenan bought 30,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,118.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackrock Capital Investment alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment by 8,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 29.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKCC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.04. 1,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,598. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $345.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.74. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKCC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.