Short Interest in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Expands By 20.0%

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 574,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of NYSE ASH traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.44. 250,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,369. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.75.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASH shares. ValuEngine raised Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

In other Ashland Global news, CEO Guillermo Novo purchased 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.96 per share, with a total value of $1,018,584.00. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $167,616.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,991.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $314,538. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,964,000 after purchasing an additional 295,252 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Ashland Global by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,588,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,379,000 after purchasing an additional 126,472 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Ashland Global by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,236,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,611,000 after purchasing an additional 156,297 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Ashland Global by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,190,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,109,000 after purchasing an additional 99,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Ashland Global by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,078,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,539,000 after purchasing an additional 59,058 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

