Short Interest in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Decreases By 14.5%

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 688,600 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the January 15th total of 805,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 26,363 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,144,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

AIT stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.01. 150,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,391. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $70.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $833.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

