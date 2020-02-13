Short Interest in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Decreases By 13.5%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,410,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the January 15th total of 13,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 18.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ANF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.16. 455,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $30.63. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.82 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.46.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.