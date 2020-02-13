Sentinel Chain Price Tops $0.0017 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $335,481.00 and $5,008.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, COSS and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, COSS, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

