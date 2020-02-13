Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,017,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 84,780 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Schlumberger worth $81,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $7,301,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.70. The company had a trading volume of 681,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,602,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.89.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLB. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.