Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

General Electric stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.94. 50,823,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,823,883. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. General Electric has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

