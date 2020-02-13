Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 23,585 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 41.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14,308.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 151,092 shares during the period.

Shares of SKT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.12. 175,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,145,150. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.25 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3575 per share. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.56%.

SKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

