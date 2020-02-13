Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,410 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LYFT in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 451.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 723.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of LYFT in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYFT. Benchmark began coverage on LYFT in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on LYFT from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised LYFT from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LYFT in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on LYFT in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.55.

In related news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 17,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $770,398.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $157,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,072 shares of company stock worth $7,950,163.

Shares of LYFT stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.03. 1,008,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,954,772. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average of $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. LYFT Inc has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.49 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LYFT Inc will post -10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

