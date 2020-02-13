Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 290 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $332,028,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 27.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,229,000 after purchasing an additional 219,447 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $224,201,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 59.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,720,000 after purchasing an additional 97,515 shares during the last quarter. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

Alphabet stock traded down $5.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,513.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,005. The company has a market capitalization of $1,049.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,529.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,428.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,294.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

