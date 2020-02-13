Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 25,699 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 303,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,699 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 1,583.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Old Republic International stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.38. The stock had a trading volume of 426,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,080. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.76. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

