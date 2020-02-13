Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $6,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $3,953,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,808,669.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $302,991.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,761,538.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,451 shares of company stock worth $5,849,008. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

NASDAQ:AAXN traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.75. 11,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,623. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 12-month low of $46.28 and a 12-month high of $88.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.56, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.11.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

