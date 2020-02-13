Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,714 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in VMware by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 558.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the third quarter worth $34,000. 16.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

VMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.33.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at $17,976,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMW traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,979. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $128.69 and a one year high of $206.80. The firm has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.97.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.