Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 284.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,835 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Iradimed were worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Iradimed by 109.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Iradimed during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iradimed during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. 25.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $123,739.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,611.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,388 shares of company stock worth $3,359,987 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of Iradimed stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $25.75. 9,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,110. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.23 million, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.65. Iradimed Corp has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 9.82.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 million. Iradimed had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 18.95%. On average, analysts expect that Iradimed Corp will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

