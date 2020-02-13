Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 4,710 Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 366.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after buying an additional 9,811 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENV traded up $2.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.70. 4,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,841. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Envestnet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -204.05 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $324,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,744,315.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 15,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $973,950.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 203,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,205,917.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 212,648 shares of company stock valued at $15,102,903 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill raised Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

