Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 16,500 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the third quarter worth $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 951.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GEL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.73. The stock had a trading volume of 24,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -89.19 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently -2,750.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on GEL shares. ValuEngine lowered Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genesis Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II bought 30,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $569,848.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 130,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,848.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II bought 19,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $377,941.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 130,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,058.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

