Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

BSIG has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightsphere Investment Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.21.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $867.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. Brightsphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.40 million for the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 1,914.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In related news, CEO Guang Yang bought 50,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $503,510.07. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $503,510.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,976,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 961.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 162,509 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,904,000 after purchasing an additional 145,430 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

