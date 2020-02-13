Roots (TSE:ROOT) Trading Up 0.5%

Roots Corp (TSE:ROOT)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.93 and last traded at C$1.90, approximately 12,340 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 60,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROOT shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Roots from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Roots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Roots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Roots from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roots has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.54.

Get Roots alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.30. The stock has a market cap of $81.30 million and a PE ratio of 95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.