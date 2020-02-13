Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RR. Investec upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 698 ($9.18) price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 938 ($12.34) price target (down previously from GBX 950 ($12.50)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 475 ($6.25) to GBX 485 ($6.38) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 919.67 ($12.10).

LON:RR opened at GBX 688.75 ($9.06) on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 619.74 ($8.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.20). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 677.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 736.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50.

In other Rolls-Royce Holding PLC news, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 716 ($9.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,940.36 ($2,552.43). Also, insider Ian Davis acquired 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 693 ($9.12) per share, for a total transaction of £1,981.98 ($2,607.18). Insiders bought 703 shares of company stock worth $490,346 in the last quarter.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

