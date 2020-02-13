Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 512,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,392 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Ameren worth $39,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Ameren by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 46,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Ameren by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEE. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

NYSE:AEE traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,668. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Ameren Corp has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $84.74.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

