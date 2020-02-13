Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Agilent Technologies worth $40,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,137,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,876,994,000 after acquiring an additional 178,265 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,184.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

A stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.47. 1,311,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,234. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.31. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $285,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,970,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,569,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

