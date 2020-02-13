Rhumbline Advisers Has $41.53 Million Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Willis Towers Watson worth $41,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total transaction of $508,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,621.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,930,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WLTW. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.33.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $212.80. 488,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,600. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52 week low of $166.13 and a 52 week high of $220.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.55.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

