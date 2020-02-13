RENAULT S A/ADR (RNLSY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 14th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RENAULT S A/ADR stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25.

Get RENAULT S A/ADR alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RNLSY shares. Deutsche Bank lowered RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nord/LB raised RENAULT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RENAULT S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised RENAULT S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered RENAULT S A/ADR to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for RENAULT S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RENAULT S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.