Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 74,327 Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,327 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QRTEA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,551,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,023,000 after buying an additional 757,262 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,996,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,979,000 after buying an additional 833,543 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,936,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,186,000 after buying an additional 1,291,165 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 20.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,757,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,133,000 after buying an additional 293,323 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1,359.0% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,461,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 1,361,259 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $490,813.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QRTEA shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

QRTEA stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.24. 2,081,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,877,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

