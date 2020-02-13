Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $805,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.33.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.42. 68,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,434. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $115.93 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.28.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 3,732 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $519,718.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,877.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $6,803,442.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 734,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,503,911.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,162 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,311 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

