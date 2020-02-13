Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

SDY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.69. 15,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,794. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.98. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $95.63 and a 12 month high of $108.76.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

