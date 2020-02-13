Regentatlantic Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,398,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,497,000 after buying an additional 373,013 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 12.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,025,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,503,000 after purchasing an additional 324,174 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter valued at $5,477,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,450,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,822,000 after purchasing an additional 298,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 169.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 422,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 265,894 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exelixis news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $868,000.00. Insiders have sold 427,639 shares of company stock worth $7,914,164 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXEL. BidaskClub raised shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

EXEL stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.17. 294,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,518,069. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.93.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

