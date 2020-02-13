Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $40.20. Reaves Utility Income Fund shares last traded at $40.16, with a volume of 109,712 shares traded.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,703 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 13,207 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 121,552 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,924 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter.

