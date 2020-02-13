Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RC shares. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,862,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 515,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ready Capital stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 178,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.61. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $16.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.