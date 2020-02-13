Raymond James Reiterates C$28.00 Price Target for Hydro One (TSE:H)

Hydro One (TSE:H) has been assigned a C$28.00 price objective by Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential downside of 2.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on H. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.50.

Get Hydro One alerts:

TSE:H traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$28.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,342. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion and a PE ratio of -124.55. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$20.02 and a twelve month high of C$28.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.