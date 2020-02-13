Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Radware had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RDWR traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 24,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,731. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Radware has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

