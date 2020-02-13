QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02, RTT News reports. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 144.73% and a negative return on equity of 85.41%. The company had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS.

NASDAQ:QUIK traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QUIK shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of QuickLogic to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $14.00 to $8.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

