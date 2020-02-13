Quadrant Capital Group LLC Takes $36,000 Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KL shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec under wgt” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE:KL traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $36.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,812. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.44.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

