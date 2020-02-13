Quadrant Capital Group LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,718,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

TR stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.76. 40,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,152. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.39.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.