Quadrant Capital Group LLC Invests $26,000 in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 242,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter.

HPP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.14. 22,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 136.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average of $35.12. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $32.08 and a 12 month high of $38.10.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

