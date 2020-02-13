Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $29,000 Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 76.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 797,905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,974,000 after purchasing an additional 41,743 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 328,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 912,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,364,000 after purchasing an additional 96,858 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,198,000. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.46. 7,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,819. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.39. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.46.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities upgraded Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

