Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 1,303 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 534.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 2,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,144,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,303,000 after buying an additional 1,095,185 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,923,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,868,000 after buying an additional 628,776 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 401,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after buying an additional 97,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,873,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,871,000 after buying an additional 80,571 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $67,287.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $105,116.44. Insiders have sold a total of 7,386 shares of company stock valued at $185,129 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of MUR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.17. 50,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,793. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $31.13.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.94%.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

