Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 526 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTB traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.64. 16,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,873. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

