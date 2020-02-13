Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,503 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,005 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $7,317,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,598,000 after acquiring an additional 102,525 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,926 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1,703.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $221,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,888.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total value of $331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,873 shares of company stock valued at $10,654,192. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.84. 1,502,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,979. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.24 and a twelve month high of $114.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Electronic Arts to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

