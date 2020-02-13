Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $8.20 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,653 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $985,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.59. 332,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,472,088. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $74.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

