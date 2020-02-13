Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $5.02 Million Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of A. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,137,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,876,994,000 after buying an additional 178,265 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,184.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,889.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

NYSE:A traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.47. 48,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,234. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.17 and a 200 day moving average of $78.31.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

