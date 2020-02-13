Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $30,871,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after acquiring an additional 120,838 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,447,000 after acquiring an additional 94,895 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 163,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,845,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.50.

EW traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $226.61. 66,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $165.69 and a 1-year high of $247.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $5,246,817.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,067,889.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total value of $782,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 120,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,558,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,941 shares of company stock worth $34,718,085. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.