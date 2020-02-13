Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in McKesson by 36.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 10.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after buying an additional 19,982 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 33.2% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in McKesson by 11.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCK. UBS Group cut shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $167.83. 200,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,115. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $110.52 and a 1 year high of $168.38.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

