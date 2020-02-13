Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 11,473 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.9% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.06% of Alphabet worth $520,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $5.24 on Thursday, reaching $1,513.39. 1,099,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,005. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,529.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,428.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1,294.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,049.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

