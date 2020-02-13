Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,749

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 1,725 ($22.69) to GBX 1,749 ($23.01) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,329 ($17.48) to GBX 1,323 ($17.40) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,560 ($20.52) price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC decreased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,835 ($24.14) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,661.87 ($21.86).

LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,483.50 ($19.51) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $38.59 billion and a PE ratio of 12.01. Prudential has a 52-week low of GBX 132.20 ($1.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,428.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,425.74.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

