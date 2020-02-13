Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRU traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.52. 104,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.68. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.22%.

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

