Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 10,450.00%.

Shares of PRTA traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,641. Prothena has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $539.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 12.88, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRTA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prothena has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.35.

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

